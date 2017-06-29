Basic Desert Landscaping Strategies

Tweet

It is no secret that some parts of the country get more water than the others, but this shouldn’t stop you from making your outdoor space aesthetically pleasing. If you reside in an arid location where green lush yards cannot be grown and sustained, you may want to consider desert landscaping which involves plants and materials that work with the environmental conditions in your area.

Color, Shape, and Scale

An attractive desert landscape can be achieved by keeping color, shape, and scale into consideration.

Scale- When you are establishing accent areas in your yard, allow scale to serve as your guide. Remember that all the elements that you integrate in your landscape design must complement each other, but they don’t necessarily have to be of similar sizes.

For instance, short shrubs can be arranged around taller desert grasses to establish an area of emphasis. Moreover, if you have a one-storey home, you can place tall trees next to it to achieve the illusion of greater height.

Color- In arid regions, the earth is sandy or rocky and the color is typically grayish or brown. To add life to your outdoor space, it is recommended to strategically incorporate other colors into the landscape. For example, you may want to add plants and objects that are red and yellow, as they may serve as great focal points. Specific types of vegetation that you can incorporate into your landscape design include aloe plants, Mexican poppies, as well as wildflowers.

Shape- Imagine if you have a flat yard and you install several tall cacti, it definitely wouldn’t look pleasant. Hence, it is also important to consider the shape of the plants that you will add. One example of plant is the White Thorn Acacia which can reach a height of 10 feet and produce vibrant green leaves and yellow flowers.



Landscaping Ideas

For those who have no idea how to undertake this project, it is highly recommended to avail the services of local professionals who specialize in desert landscaping henderson area.

However, when you inquire in any company, you will be asked if you have a specific theme or design ideas that you want to see in the finished output. Here are other design concepts that you may want to consider integrating:

Use the tonal range of natural elements- An example would be using a green palette, as this could promote calmness. Moreover, you can also use the tonal range of other natural elements to further highlight the beauty of the desert.

Add plants that produce pleasant scents- By adding flowering plants and other vegetation that produce attractive aromas, you will be able to take your family and visitors in a multi-sensory experience. Additionally, these plants will attract butterflies and other animals, which are fun to observe.

Good lighting- Not only will this be functional particularly in helping your guests navigate in certain areas of your property, but will also set the ambiance and highlight your plant life.

Final Thoughts

You can either choose natural or synthetic materials for your desert landscape project, but make sure that they work well and complement the plants that you included before deciding to purchase.

Some of the preferred options in a desert landscape setup include rocks, concrete, and pebbles as these objects only require minimal maintenance efforts and are not easily destructible. Whatever your choice of design, whether you want to go for a sleek minimalist look or a cozy one, you will surely be able to accomplish it with the assistance of experienced professionals.