Things To Do In Detroit

Further to my earlier article, providing info for tourists who may wish to travel to Detroit, this article sets out some activities for you and your family (or other travelling companions) to try while here in our wonderful city.

Attend a Sports Game:

Detroit are home to no less than 4 sports teams, and one of only 12 cities in all of America to have a team in the 4 major US sports. Those being football, basketball, baseball & ice hockey. Of those 3 types of sports, there are 3 arenas directly in the city (the palace of Auburn Hills, home of the basketball team, the Detroit Pistons is in Auburn Hills suburbs). The other arena, directly in the city, and their home teams, are as follows:

Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers (Baseball)

Ford Field, The Detroit Lions (Football)

Joe Louis Arena, The Detroit Red Wings (Ice Hockey) {Moving to Little Caesars Arena next season}

As you can see, the city is definitely well serviced when it comes to sports. And that’s just the 4 major US sports. There are several other sports for you to dip into, should the thirst for competition grasp you. So grab a Coney Dog and a beer, and enjoy the game!

Catch a Show at Fox Theatre:

Fox Theatre, often referred to as Detroit’s Crown Jewel, is one of the top grossing theatres of it’s size in the whole of America. The biggest names in show business have performed here, but perhaps, the biggest attraction of the lot is the theatre itself. Both inside and out, this place is a marvel to behold, and you won’t believe your eyes! So whether you are looking for comedy, live music or a stage show, Fox Theatre has something for all tastes.

Spend the Day on Belle Isle:

I have already detailed in a previous article what Belle Isle can offer, but that was merely scratching the surface. Nestled in the Detroit River, between Canada and the US, this island really deserves a visit while you are in Detroit. Crossing McArthur Bridge to get onto the Island, you will be treated to fantastic views of downtown Detroit, and Windsor, Ontario in Canada. Once on the island, you can look forward to a huge range of activities, attend the Yacht Club, play a round of golf, visit the zoo, or many other activities.

Ford Factory Tour:

Detroit is known as the Motor City, and the automotive industry remains a huge focal point and main employer here. The Ford Rouge Factory Tour is a must do while in the city. Here, you can walk through the plant while trucks are being made in real time, to get a feel for how it is done. There is also a Manufacturing Innovation Theatre, where you can watch short movies in amazing 4D.

Detroit Eastern Market:

The Detroit Eastern Market is legendary amongst locals, and has been in business for over 125 years. One of the largest of it’s kind in America, the market opens every Saturday, all year round, and on Tuesdays & Sundays as well, between June & September. This is seriously huge, so much so that the official website publishes a map to help you get around! Suppliers come from all over the Midwest to sell their wares, and you can pick up some of the very freshest supplies here. Depending on the time of year, there are also special markets selling produce. For example, at Thanksgiving time, a special market day may be ran in order to sell holiday specific produce on that day.

Visit The Fisher Building:

This building is an architectural sight to behold. Built in 1928 by architect Albert Kahn, this building really stands out on the Detroit skyline. There were originally intended for there to be two identical buildings, somewhat like the World Trade Centre, however, the Great Depression but the skids to those plans, and the 2nd building was never constructed. The Building has several restaurants, shops & cafes for you to visit, and also has a theatre. When here, be sure and check out the ceiling in the lobby!

Gamble In Greektown:

If you like to have an odd gamble, then a visit to Greektown is a must for you. Considered one of the livelier neighbourhoods in Detroit, there are piles of bars and casinos to wander around. This part of town is pretty busy after the Red Wings or the Lions play at home, so it may be best avoid the area during these times, if you wish to be able to move about with relative ease. Greektown Casino is the most popular place to go while downtown.

Again, I have merely scratched the surface in relation to all you can get up to while in the city.