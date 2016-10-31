Man Held In Connection With Hit & Run

Tweet

A suspect is currently being held, after a high speed hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a Detroit Police Officer. The hit and run, that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened on Detroit’s West Side, north of the Lodge Freeway, West of Livernois (Fitzgerald Neighborhood).

Suspect Stephen Patrick Guzina was arrested on Saturday in the Grand River & Schafer area, thankfully without incident. It is suspected that Guzina is the driver of a van that struck down Police Officer Myron Jarrett, who was attending to a traffic investigation at Puritan & Monica at roughly 10:30 pm. The traffic investigation had resulted in an arrest, and additional support was requested by the arresting officers at the scene. Myron Jarrett had responded to that request, which is how he came on the scene to provide assistance.

Jarrett, who was identified as the victim by colleague Shanelle Williams, is an 8 year veteran and had been assigned to the 12th Precinct, working patrol for the past 3 years. He was pronounced dead at the Sinai – Grace Hospital on Friday night after the hit and run incident.

Mike Duggan, the Mayor of Detroit was quick to issue a statement, expressing that his thoughts and prayers went out to the Jarrett family, and also praised the police force in their making the quick arrest of suspect Guzina. Duggan went on to say “Our hearts also are with his DPD family. Despite the grief they are feeling today, the men and women of the Detroit Police Department responded quickly and professionally to locate and arrest the person responsible for Officer Jarrett’s death,” .

This death comes as a huge blow to the Detroit Police force, especially given the death of Sgt. Kenneth Stell, who was shot in September, passing away after a 5 day battle in hospital. To lose two officers in a little over a month is a tough pill to swallow. Steil’s aledged shooed, Marquise Cromer, faces charges of murder of a peace officer, resisting & obstructing a police officer causing death and first degree murder. He had been wanted on suspicion of shooting his father and also in relation to a car jacking incident for the day prior to Steil’s murder. The Detroit Police Force now has another tragedy on it’s hands after this incident.

According to public records, Guzina of Lincoln Park, is 54 and is married to Marisa Garcia, a restaurateur, who owns the Tijuana’s Mexican Kitchen in Dearborn. The Dodge Van that was driven by Guzina was left at the scene, which he fled from on foot. It took officers 5 hours to locate him, and he was found around about 3 miles from the scene. It is unclear at this time if the incident was done with intent or accidental. 2 other officers were involved in the incident, and several other cars were also involved. It was the finding of a brown leather coat by DPD at Livernois & Puritan, owned by Guzina, that allowed officers arrow down the search to the suspect, with the assistance of tracking dogs.

It had been reported earlier in the night, after the incident, that an African American female passenger was also involved in the incident, and had fled on foot with Guzina, but this does not appear now to be a factor in the investigation, or at least, the Police have made no statement in this regard at this time.