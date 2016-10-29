Halloween Events Coming Up in Detroit

Tweet

Halloween is right around the corner, and this time of year is magical for both kids and adults alike. The magic and spookiness of Halloween, all the candy, those scary movies and all that dressing up make for a really special and memorable time of year.

There are absolutely piles of Halloween events coming up in the Detroit area, so whether it is for the kids or for adults looking to have a little fun, let’s have a quick look at what’s coming up for Demons, Devils and Angels!

Monster Ball, Ariius Nightclub, October 28:

Kicking off on October 28, Ariius Nightclub host a Halloween party ahead of Halloween night. Entry is only $5, and the best costume on the night wins $500. All the more reason to get your thinking caps on, and come up with that killer costume!

Uncle Charlie’s Halloween Costume Party, October 29:

Featuring a $250 Halloween costume contest, and hosted by AJ Johnson of the movie “Fridays” fame, this one promises to be a fantastic night for all attending. Music will be by DJ Fingers, and food & drink will be available to purchase also. This party can be found at Bert’s Warehouse on 2739 Russell Street, and tickets are available from the following suppliers:

Rodney’s Barber Kings Barbershop on 23353 Gratiot Ave. Eastpoint Mi 48021

The Blouse House 21700 Greenfield rd, Suite 112 Oakpark 48237

Lori’el n Ladon’s Hair salon, Suite 441 Oakpark 48237

Vamps & Vixen’s, October 30:

Offering the chance to live out those Twilight or Interview with a Vampire fantasies, this party demands that ladies dress in their sexiest costumes, while the gents don their spookiest attire. Entry is $10, and the party can be found on 529 Monroe Avenue at the Exodos Lounge from 7pm. Sure to be lots of fun for all in attendance!

Bible Characters Alternative Halloween Party, October 31:

Intended as a safe alternative to the traditional door to door trick or treat activity, this party is free for all, no matter the age. Come along for free snacks, drinks, plenty of fun and activities – and also FREE CANDY! Hosted by the New Grace Apostolic Church on 2898 Packard Street, this one kicks off at 6pm. Kids must be accompanied by an adult, and costumes should be of Biblical Characters or animals.