Upcoming Entertainment Events in Detroit

There are plenty of musical events upcoming on the horizon in the Detroit area, in several different genres. Lets have a look at some of these, and where you can go to see these Acts:

Kansas at Sound Board (Motor City Casino), Friday October 28, 8:00PM

Classic Rockers Kansas play the Sound Board night, and luckily, there are still some tickets available. The “Carry On Wayward Son” hitmakers always put on a great show, so this is a night not to be missed, whether you are a fan of their particular brand of rock or not!

Clutch at The Fillmore, Friday October 28, 7:00P M

If you prefer your music to be a little heavier, then Clutch are also in town on their Psychic Warfare World Tour. The Maryland Foursome are supported by Zakk Sabbath and Kyng, so this promises to be a rocking night.

Mushroomhead, St. Andrew’s Hall, Sunday October 30, 6:30pm

Completing a rocking weekend is the Heavy Metal band, Mushroomhead, out of Cleveland, Ohio. Mushroomhead have been active since 1993, and with tickets available on General Admission, this is the ideal show to close out the weekend for rock fans. Tickets are available from $35.

Yellowcard, The Fillmore, Saturday November 05, 7:00pm

Yellowcard return to Detroit a week from Saturday, and the Fillmore is sure to be packed out. Tickets are still available for this show, and with bands like Dryjackets & Like Torches in support, they are certain to be entirely snapped up soon. Yellowcard have a distinct sound, as they use a violin as art of their sound, which results in a truly unique aural experience. It might be time to pull out that copy of Ocean Avenue again, to get yourself ready!

Gucci Mane, The Masonic Temple, Saturday November 05, 8:00PM

Rap Star, actor and clothing magnate Gucci Mane brings his unique brand of entertainment to the Masonic Temple, also on Saturday. No stranger to controversy, Mane has recently been released from prison in the State of Indiana. This is sure to be a memorable show for those in attendance.

Maxwell & May J. Blige, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Friday November 18, 7:00PM

Tickets are moving fast for this one, so if you intend on heading to see these 2 superstars perform in The Palace of Auburn Hills, it would be best to move fast. Support comes in the form of Ro James, best known for his popular single, Permission.